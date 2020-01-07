The New Mutants' trailer shows off the dark thriller

20th Century Fox and Marvel have released a brand new trailer for a film called The New Mutants, due to release on April 3 this year, and it's a thriller set in a hospital where mutants are being held for psychiatric evaluation.

Josh Boone is directing this project, and Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams is joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga in the cast, all of which you can see in action below.

The trailer is tense and atmospheric, and of course the idea of mutants is reminiscent of the X-Men, although this is a little darker in tone than X-Men.

Will you check this out?