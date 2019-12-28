The New Mutants is still on the way, studio confirms

Do you remember The New Mutants? It was one of 20th Century Fox's more edgy projects, taking the X-Men universe and using it to create a straight-up horror movie, rather than a big action blockbuster. While the initial trailer looked tantalising, the movie has been marred by delays and reshoots, to the point where some thought it had simply been removed from the schedule by new owner Disney.

But that, thankfully, is not the case. The movie's official Twitter has confirmed, that a new trailer will land next month.

It currently holds a premiere date of April 3rd 2020, but that could indeed change once more, as this project seems quite delay-prone. You can see the latest trailer below.