The new MSI MEG342C QD-OLED combines the contrast of OLED with the brightness of LED

We've taken a Quick Look at the new monitor from MSI.

HQ

MSI's new flagship monitor, the MEG342C QD-OLED is looking to walk that tightrope between the eSports, high refresh rate gaming and the immersion-creating factors of a wider panel. It sounds like a lot to accomplish, and we've taken a look at the hardware to see if it meets its promises.

In our latest Quick Look, we check out the MSI MEG342C QD-OLED, giving you a rundown of its specifications and general impressions before we dive in for a full review. If you're looking for a wide panel that brings immersive blacks as well as outstanding colours, you may want to check out the MSI MEG342C QD-OLED.

Or, at least, get our impressions to see if the monitor is right for you. You can find our Quick Look below:

HQ


