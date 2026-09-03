The new Most Wanted game mode for Ghost of Yotei makes its debut

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As previously reported, Ghost of Yoyei is getting a new single-player, roguelite-inspired survival mode called Most Wanted. In this mode, you'll have to survive wave after wave of enemies using only the equipment you have available. You can also play as different characters, each of whom specialises in a specific weapon type and thus has their own combat style. Atsu masters dual katanas, Oyuki is an expert with the kusarigama, and Nagato wields the yari with great skill.

The new trailer also revealed that a familiar face will be making an appearance, as Jin from Ghost of Tsushima appears as a playable character.

This content will be released alongside the new DLC titled Echoes of Sekigahara and will also be included in Ghost of Yotei: Complete Edition, which is also set to release on the same day.