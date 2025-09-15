The new Mercedes C63 AMG will not feature a V8, after all

HQ

Mercedes decided two years ago to drop the iconic AMG V8 in the performance model C63 S, which did not go down well with potential buyers. Sales plummeted and Mercedes was forced to make a move, the "new" four-cylinder C63 (AMG) will now be replaced, but it will apparently not be a return to the obvious V8, says Mercedes' Mattias Geisen, but a further development of the V6 that is found in the CLE 53 AMG, which is a three-liter straight-six that generates 442 horsepower.

"We will have some options where we had a four-cylinder, which will also be available as a six-cylinder going forward. There may or may not be a hybrid, it might be pure-ICE, maybe. We'll let you know when we're there." Source