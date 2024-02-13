The new Karate Kid has been found

HQ

We've known for a while that Sony is looking to expand its Karate Kid universe with a brand new film that features members of the original film and the more recent reboot. We've also known that in order to find the next Karate Kid, an open casting procedure was involved, allowing anyone (assuming you fit the demographic requirements for the role) to throw their hat in the ring. This has now been completed, meaning a new Karate Kid has been found.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, American Born Chinese's Ben Wang has been tapped to lead the franchise forward in the upcoming movie that will also see Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan starring in major roles.

The plot for the film is currently unknown beyond it seeing a young person being trained by karate mentors like the film's before it, but it is said that it will take the film to the American East Coast, meaning we will have seen a Karate Kid film set on the West Coast, in China, and now on the East Coast too.

The really good news is that we'll see the film very soon, as despite not yet entering production, it is set to make its debut in cinemas on December 13, 2024. Considering the last season of Cobra Kai is currently being filmed, this no doubt means Macchio has a very busy 2024 planned.