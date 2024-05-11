The new Jurassic World movie adds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to its cast

Dansk
We're slowly being drip fed details on casting for the upcoming Jurassic World movie.
Deadline has recently reported that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer) has signed onto the project and will be joining previously confirmed cast members Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.
Gareth Edwards (The Creator and 2014's Godzilla) will be directing the film and the original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp will be penning the screenplay.
The new Jurassic World film will hit theatres on 20th July 2025.