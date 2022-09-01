The new JBL Go 3 and Clip 4 are now 'Eco'

HQ

The technology industry's impact on our planet is a fundamental question that both countries and enterprises have to tackle with greater speed and decisions. Considering this, JBL by Harman stepped forward and their new products line-up is focused on manufacturing and designing their devices in a sustainable way, just as it was presented at the Harman Explore event from their company's offices in Amsterdam.

There, we were shown their new 'eco' Bluetooth mini-speakers, the JBL Go 3 and JBL Clip4. 90% of both productions were made of recycled plastic (and 100% in the case of their speaker's grille). The JBL Go 3 (the new iteration in this popular line-up) is compact and easy-carrying in your pocket to take it with you anywhere you go with no worries about water contact, while the JBL Clip 4 can be hooked to your belt or backpack or even to your bicycle to go with you, if you go on a trip.

Everything is fine in terms of exterior sound but, what about home acoustics? The TV area in your living room is covered thanks to the four new soundbars with Dolby Atmos JBL Bar sound, line-up in which the next model, the JBL Bar 100, have two detachable wireless speakers with surround sound to be placed at the back, opposite to the soundbar and the 10-inch subwoofer to better the whole experience. If space is a problem for you, the JBL Bar 300 is an all-in-one compact solution for €399. Besides, all soundbars can be controlled by using the JBL One app to automatically pair them with video and music platforms.

If you want to give every room of your house a special touch, the luxury Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 is the new bet in home portable speakers. Its automatic calibration is adapted to every room to send out the most adequate sound. Its 8 hours of playtime and the dual microphone make a clear sound during longer calls and conferences, and the aluminium handle makes it easier to move in the house. Available in October for €299.

A "smart" case with screen for the JBL Tour Pro 2

No less important is the earbuds TWS and headband headphones range with the renewal of JBL Tour Pro 2 and JBL Tour One M2 models respectively. The circumaural JBL Tour One M2 has the hybrid technology True Adaptive ANC, which is automatically adjusted to the environment in real time. With the noise cancelling option active, you should get 30 hours of playtime, but it can be 50 if you turn this option off.

As a great novelty, the JBL Tour Pro 2 allows us to control the volume, the track song, take calls and even take a look at notifications thanks to its case with screen, all in real time without touching our phone. Thanks to its 6 built-in microphones, these JBL Tour Pro 2 promise clear audio in every call.

The manufacturer just announced the ambitious JBL Quantum 910 at Gamescom last week, from which we will offer more detail very soon in an exclusive interview recorded in Germany with the headset in hand.