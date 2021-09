HQ

Wouldn't it be convenient to have a Halo app for smoother tracking of your stats and being able to read important announcements or just customise your Spartan when you are riding the bus instead of having to waste game time doing it at home?

Fortunately, 343 Industries thinks the same way and they have now launched a new Halo Waypoint app, offering this and more. You can download it for Android over here, and at this link for iOS.