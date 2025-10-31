The new Golf GTI is out today

HQ

Last summer, VW showed off the most powerful Golf GTI they've ever built, the GTI Edition 50, and now the German car giant is announcing that the car has been released. It can be yours for $50,000, and for that money you get a front-wheel-drive little rocket with 325 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque. This allows the new GTI to do 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

From the official press release:

"GTI - these three letters have characterised Volkswagen for almost 50 years and create excitement and even cult status all over the world. Since the first Golf GTI was launched in 1976, more than 2.5 million GTI cars have been sold worldwide, of which around 18,600 in Sweden. This success story now continues with the anniversary model as another highlight. The new Golf GTI Edition 50 is the fastest and most powerful series-produced GTI to date. With an output of 325 hp (239 kW), the Golf GTI Edition 50 now offers 25 hp (18 kW) more power than the Golf GTI Clubsport, which was previously the most powerful series-produced GTI. The anniversary model is 15 mm lower overall than a regular Golf. The basic chassis design consists of a MacPherson strut front axle and a four-link rear axle. As standard, it is equipped with adaptive chassis control (DCC) and 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels."