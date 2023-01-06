The new generation of Razer Blades have been unveiled

HQ

As part of its CES 2023 keynote, Razer has lifted the curtain on the next era of Razer Blades laptops. Specifically, there will be new iterations of both the Razer Blade 16 and 18, with both featuring larger 16:10 displays and being equipped with the most powerful modern hardware, including 13th Gen Intel i9 HX chips, Nvidia RTX 40 Series graphics, and DDR5 5600MHz memory. This will all be supported by new developments to the laptops thermal designs, including iterations on the vapor chamber cooling system.

For the Razer Blade 16, this is said to be able to offer 35% more graphics power per cubic inch than any other 16-inch laptop on the market, as well as featuring the world's first 16-inch HDR-enabled, dual-mode, mini-LED display, which has a peak brightness of 1000 nits on top of a 3ms response time. The laptop will also be able to seamlessly switch between Creator and Gaming modes, with Creator mode enabling the UHD+ native resolution and locking the device to a 120Hz refresh rate, while Gamer instead offers 240Hz and FHD+.

The Blade 16 will arrive in Q1 2023 and will retail from $2,699.99.

The Razer Blade 18 on the other hand will bring an 18-inch QHD+ 240Hz display, and since it is designed to be a "true desktop replacement", this system will feature a 5MP camera, a six-speaker THX spatial audio suite, upgradable components, tons of ports, and a "hyper-efficient vapor chamber cooling" system.

The Razer Blade 18 will launch in Q1 2023 and will start retailing at $2899.99.