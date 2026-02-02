The new game from Bloober Team is not a remake of Rule of Rose, nor of any other title

HQ

We recently told you about a mysterious website that Bloober Team has created to unveil its new title with a countdown that ends, depending on where you live, on 14 or 15 February. In response to this website, many fans theorised about various remakes, among which the PS2 classic Rule of Rose stood out. Bloober Team has spoken out to let us know that it is not a remake of that game or any other, as what they have to reveal is something completely new.

What do you think it could be?