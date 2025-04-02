The new game from EAD Tokyo was not another Mario 3D, but Donkey Kong Bananza

The movement to relaunch Donkey Kong as Nintendo's "mascot" started with The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which introduced his redesign) and the expansions of the Super Nintendo World parks, continued with the revival of Retro classics, and threatened with the appearance of the redesigned DK in the new Mario Kart World for Nintendo Switch 2.

It is on Nintendo's new console, as revealed in the Switch 2 Direct, that Donkey Kong Bananza, the series' new mainline reboot, will make its debut. 3D and ambitious, as only EAD Tokyo knows how to make platformers, it looks like it was cooking up this adventure instead of what everyone expected: the sequel to Super Mario Odyssey.