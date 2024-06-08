The new expansion to Alan Wake 2 is called Night Springs and will be released... today

HQ

During tonight's Summer Game Show, the long-awaited rumored expansion to Alan Wake 2 that Remedy hinted at a couple of days ago was just revealed. The expansion is indeed called Night Springs and includes three separate "what if" stories in parallel universes. Three different characters will be playable, including Jesse Faden and the FBC director from Control, one of Remedy's previous titles.

When will the expansion be released, you might ask? Well, Sam Lake from Remedy, who was on stage presenting Night Springs, revealed how long we have to wait before it's time to return to Alan Wake 2 by cryptically look at his watch and saying "Within 24 hours". So it will be soon. Very soon indeed, and it's even likely that the Night Springs expansion to Alan Wake 2 will be available for download by the time you read this.

The fun doesn't end there though. At the same time, it was revealed that Alan Wake 2 will finally be released in physical format later this year, having only been available digitally since its release. A deluxe collector's edition is also planned.

Will you be returning to Alan Wake 2 this weekend?