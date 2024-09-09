The new eFootball season kicks off this week

HQ

As we warned some time ago, Konami has decided to abandon the annual name for its sports simulator, with its current eFooball 2024 being the last numbered instalment. As of next Thursday, the title will be renamed simply eFootball, and will do so with the start of the new season and the release of version 4.0.0.

As the company tells us in the official website entry, both eFootball on PC and consoles and eFootball Mobile will be updated in the early hours of 11-12 September. In the case of the mobile version, they recommend doing so via Wi-Fi connection, as it requires about 2.8 GB of free space.

In terms of what this season will bring to the game, eFootball's X account has briefly commented on some of the new features. For example, the Test Match will now be renamed Exhibition, and you will be able to enjoy all the clubs and teams available for this mode.

Perhaps most interestingly, there will be a new feature, called Smart Assist, which will give you more control over some of the most requested features by fans, such as dribbling and shot on goal power.

In addition, snow and rainy weather conditions will also be added to the mobile version.

And that's just a taste of what Konami is planning for eFootball, in a season that will be tightly contested between the mighty EA FC 25 and new contender UFL.