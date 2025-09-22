The new Dungeons and Dragons Monster Manual is now available in all other languages

HQ

Dungeons and Dragons players in Europe can finally celebrate the completion of their Updated 5th Edition Core Rulebooks collection. The Monster Manual (2025), the third remaining rulebook to be translated into languages other than English (which was published earlier this year, and which we reviewed) is now available in German, French, Spanish and Italian.

The Monster Manual (2025) is designed as a supplement to help Dungeon Masters prepare encounters with more than 500 creatures, each with its own stats and special rules, if any, as well as new illustrations and redesigned stat blocks. In addition to the classic dragons, mind flayers, gnolls or kobolds, more than 85 new monsters have been added, such as archhags or the Blob of Annihilation.

Now that the world of Dungeons and Dragons is so well stocked with life and threats (behind which lie valuable rewards), will you be adding this Handbook to your collection and going on an adventure with your tabletop companions?