The new DC plans will be introduced to Warner two months from now

James Gunn's and Peter Safran's DC roadmap for the future seems to be almost done.

James Gunn (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) and Peter Safran (Shazam) was recently confirmed as the new bosses behind the DC Extended Universe, and they will handle pretty much everything going forward.

Of course, this means they need a long term plan, and that's something they are currently working on. Now Gunn reveals that their roadmap for the future will be introduced to the bosses at Warner in two months. If their ideas are accepted, we assume we will get a whole lot of DC announcements in the near future, hopefully something including Henry Cavill's plans for Superman.

