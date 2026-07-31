The New Dawn of D&D: Icons, the return of Greyhawk and Dark Sun, and a crossover with World of Warcraft later this year

HQ

Dungeons & Dragons, 52 years after its inception, remains a franchise that evolves and changes with the times, just as the ways in which we consume culture, read, and even interact with one another are changing - even when we're all sitting around the same table.

Fifty-two years is a long time, and the acronym D&D probably doesn't mean the same thing to me - a relatively new player who started with 5E - as they do for that group of pioneers from the 1970s who began exploring the first dungeons and magic-filled locations created by Gary Gygax; nor do they mean the same to those who jumped on the bandwagon during the 1980s and 1990s, thanks to the legendary animated series; those who read the novels by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman or those by R. A. Salvatore, or perhaps those who saw a game for the first time through the imagination of Bioware, or more recently that of Larian Studios, in the three Baldur's Gate video game instalments.

As I was saying, Dungeons and Dragons has changed just as much over time as its players have, and yet its endless worlds of adventure and magic continue to fuel the imagination and leisure time of generation after generation. Wizards of the Coast is the guardian of that legacy, and today, during Gen Con (a convention which, incidentally, was first created and organised by Gary Gygax in the front garden of his home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, in 1968), which is currently taking place in Indianapolis, the new roadmap for D&D for the rest of this year and practically all of 2027 has been unveiled, along with an outline of how Wizards has envisioned what they've termed 'The New Dawn of D&D'.

This is an ad:

We had the opportunity to get a sneak preview of the announcements that have just been made public, during a closed-door press briefing with the heads of Dungeons and Dragons, and it was truly exciting to hear what's coming to gaming tables. To start with, take note of this phrase: "We've listened to you." The D&D panel focused on five key points that summarise both the future content they're preparing for release in print or on D&D Beyond, as well as the various revelations regarding Universes Beyond, collaborations with third-party publishers and new developments in the video games division.

Convergence of universes: D&D and World of Warcraft join forces for a new expansion

Coming soon: Universes Beyond will bring us 17 November D&D: World of Warcraft, as the headline attraction of the Season of Champions announced earlier this year in 2026. This new volume brings Azeroth and its eternal conflict back to the Dungeons and Dragons multiverse for the first time in 20 years, and is an expansion designed to set your upcoming adventures in that world, complete with its familiar locations and unique features. Designed by James Wyatt, this book contains 11 new races, 6 new subclasses and 3 updated subclasses, such as the Death Knight and the Demon Hunter; 60 new spells, 50 new monsters and six dungeons redesigned for the tabletop experience.

In addition to all this, this *Universes Beyond D&D: World of Warcraft* also includes the release of a new map pack and a Dungeon Master's screen specially designed for the occasion.

This is an ad:

"Both World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons are based on a powerful idea: offering players a world full of possibilities and letting them shape their own story", said Holly Longdale, executive producer and vice-president of World of Warcraft at Blizzard Entertainment. "Azeroth has always meant something different to everyone who ventures into it, whether through the heroes they become, the friends they make, or the decisions they make along the way. Bringing World of Warcraft to the D&D table offers players the chance to carry on that spirit in a whole new way: your character, your group, your story."

Back to the roots: New stories are coming to Greyhawk and Dark Sun

The roadmap takes us into next year, and the two settings confirmed so far are precisely those that players have been asking for most over the last 15 years - precisely because they weren't covered in 5th Edition. In order, early in 2027 we'll see the return of the Dark Sun setting, the brutal, adult and post-apocalyptic universe of Dungeons & Dragons where the aim, rather than saving the world, is to try to survive in it. During the Season of Survival, new books will be released (one a rules expansion, the other an adventure) that "invite players to face tyrannical sorcerer-kings and survive the blood-soaked wastelands of Athas."

Greyhawk, the original setting that started it all in 1974, will also return to Dungeons and Dragons in 2027, and it will do so in two very special ways. Firstly, with a new adventure book called Greyhawk: Crown of the Witch Queen, in which adventurers must decide whether to save or doom the world of Greyhawk in the face of the rise of the vampire Drelnza, daughter of Iggwilv, the Witch Queen (better known as Tasha). But there was more to come...

Luke Gygax, son of Gary Gygax, took to the stage to announce that he is working on yet another Greyhawk project, drawing on unpublished and unfinished material left behind by his father. Luke promises that he will complete his father's unfinished adventure and stay true to his vision, and we will see it in 2027 as well.

Return of the Legends: D&D Icons unveils new projects for Dragonlance and Drizzt

Another key indicator of the scope of Wizards' new strategy for D&D is the appointment of actor, writer and Dungeon Master Joe Manganiello as the new Chief Creative Officer of D&D Icons, a new content programme for the game that brings back key figures from the creation and expansion of the multiverse and its settings. Joe announced that Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, the creators of Dragonlance, are back and developing new content for their series, including a new book that will be "the most ambitious volume on Dragonlance in history".

Also appearing was R.A. Salvatore, a renowned writer of the Forgotten Realms and famous for creating the drow hero Drizzt Do'Urden, who announced that he was revisiting the character to bring him back to life with more stories set in the Realms.

In addition to these authors, who will be developing content directly for Wizards of the Coast, a new programme of collaborations with external publishers has also been announced to develop further content for Ravenloft (Ghostfire Gaming), Eberron (Visionary Production and Design) and the Forgotten Realms (Kobold Press).

D&D Beyond, now simpler and in the palm of your hand

Although the heart of Dungeons and Dragons will always lie in the in-person experience of sharing adventures with friends face-to-face around a table, we cannot overlook the community that, whether out of necessity or convenience, prefers to run their games via digital platforms. In this regard, other apps and online solutions have been ahead of Wizards of the Coast, but the company now aims to regain the trust of online players through a redesign of the D&D Beyond interface, which now allows for convenient use on mobile devices, providing access to a dice roll generator, character sheets, spell lists, maps, etc. - all from the palm of your hand. Furthermore, there will be a special promotion offering discounted access to the service's premium features, such as joining games led by an experienced Dungeon Master or connecting communities via this service to play in real life.

The video game Warlock reveals its other major protagonist

Although we were expecting to see it at Gamescom, which takes place in Cologne at the end of August, Wizards took the opportunity to make an announcement to those attending Gen Con: Tasha will be in Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons, and the award-winning actress Maggie Robertson will portray the character using voice and motion capture, alongside Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), who stars in the game as Kaatri. It was also confirmed that Warlock will be one of the titles featured on the evening of 25 August, with a first trailer for the game as part of Opening Night Live.

And that, in essence, is everything Wizards of the Coast has outlined for the short- and medium-term future of Dungeons & Dragons. Fifty-two years on, the game continues to resonate strongly across different generations; however you choose to play, there's something here for everyone. The adventure awaits...