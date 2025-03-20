The new Big Bang Theory spinoff finally has a name

HQ

We've previously reported that after Young Sheldon, there were plans for another The Big Bang Theory spinoff. Now it has taken a big step forward and finally got an official title (thanks Deadline), which may also give us some clues about what it will be all about.

The show will be called Stuart Fails to Save the Universe and the main character will of course be comic book dealer Stuart Bloom (brilliantly played by Kevin Sussman). It doesn't appear that any of the main characters from The Big Bang Theory will appear on a regular basis in the series, but several side characters have been confirmed to return, played by their original actors.

It is still unknown when filming will start and, more importantly, when we can look forward to the premiere.