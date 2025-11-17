The new Bentley Continental Supersports is 500 kg lighter than the old GT

HQ

Although Bentley has competed in GTWC with the Continental GT, that sports car has always been a heavy beast at 2,390 kilos. The upcoming Supersports version has been significantly lighter, however, and Bentley, without going into details or giving real numbers, promises a 500 kilo lighter car thanks to carbon fiber materials and rear-wheel drive only. Under the hood, there is a four-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 666 horsepower and 800 newton meters of torque. There are no hybrids in this car and no electric drive. Nothing like that. It is therefore an old-fashioned muscle car with British luxury on the inside.

"Prepare to unleash the full potential of Bentley's legendary V8 engine. The Bentley Supersports is back. With a stripped-back, two-seater cabin and a bold carbon fibre bodykit that enhances aerodynamic performance as well as aesthetics, this incredible coupé is limited to just 500 cars, each of which offers virtually endless self-expression possibilities. Responsive, raw and incredibly exhilarating, this is a car that looks, sounds and feels like nothing else on the road. Built for the most demanding automotive purists, this latest iteration of the famed Supersports is powered by an enhanced twin-turbo 4.0 litre V8 combustion engine, redesigned for this car to deliver unprecedented character, responsiveness and all-round excitement. It delivers a maximum power output of 666PS and 800 Nm of torque - but the numbers are far from the whole story."

