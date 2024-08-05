The new Battlefield is "one of the most ambitious projects" in EA's history

HQ

After multiple stinkers, EA has a lot of work to do with the next Battlefield game, and fans aren't going to just settle for another run-of-the-mill shooter. Luckily, it seems EA is finally heeding the calls for a return to form for the franchise.

In a recent earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about the importance of the upcoming Battlefield game. "This is not just one of our top priorities, it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history," he said. "We have brought together the very best team coupled with the resources and technology they need to deliver an epic Battlefield experience."

Not much is known about the new Battlefield at the time of writing. We know that it's hopefully looking to release late next year, and that it will have a single-player campaign, but otherwise there's not much else to go on.

