The new Apple Pencil Pro makes some big changes in a small package

A lot of people in creative fields use iPads, and while not all of them need or would benefit from something like an Apple Pencil Pro, this small but mighty accessory is certainly proving its worth with a bunch of new features.
An improved gyroscope helps give it some incredible precision, a new sensor in its barrel opens up new mechanics for your use, and it also has a custom haptics engine. In our latest Quick Look, we go over how this small accessory could make a big change to creative work flow.