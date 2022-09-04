The new AMD Ryzen 7950X CPU is a 5.7GHz monster

HQ

AMD revealed four new gaming CPU's recently, but have changed their structure in products slightly, so instead of the top tier having lower performance but more cores, the 7950X both has higher clock speeds and more cores and threads than the 7900X.

Priced at $699, it isn't cheap - but for the performance it just might be. With 16 cores and 32 threads its aimed at both high-end gaming and the creator market at the same time, and AMD claims a 48% increase in Cinebench 23, and 30% increase in Blender over the 5950X, which it is replacing.

Compared with the Intel 12900K - which for good measurement is to be replaced by the 13900K soon (according to AMD), AMD has a 23% advantage in Dota 2, same performance in Borderlands 3, 62% advantage in V-Ray Render, 36% advantage in Blender, and 41% advantage in CineBench R23. While Intel received criticism for forcing more current through their 12th gen CPU instead of making them more efficient, AMD hasn't missed the chance to point out that the 7950X is 47% better when calculating performance per-watt. It does however, still have a 170W TDP.

It's nice to see new generations of CPU's that just don't use more power, but have actual new technology.