The new 7-star Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take us to capture the "Treasures of Ruin" from Paldea

And another Pokémon Presents in the books. While thankfully the TV projects seem to have saved the day (like that project with Aardman or Pokémon Concierge) the truth is that fans can no longer excuse The Pokémon Company for the lack of announcements about a new main entry of the franchise, or a remake of classics from previous generations, like Black/White.

Instead, we've had more news about the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A, as well as a new attempt to boost players in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, thanks to a new special treasure hunt event: Capture the Treasures of Ruin.

If you've completed the ninth-generation story in Paldea, you've probably seen clues about them. These four Pokémon (are they really Pokémon?) are confined to four different spots on the map that are very difficult to access, and whose seals can only be broken by removing stakes also scattered across large areas of the game's map, making these four some of the most elusive creatures of the ninth generation.

The Tera Raid event will be held in four times, starting tomorrow, 23 July, with the Wo-Chien first Tera Raid, followed by the Chien-Pao, Tieng-Lu, and Chi-Yu Tera Raids, until 14 September.

So if you're still missing any of them and want the best possible version of them (or even the shiny version, although it could take you hundreds of tries to get it), log into the game from tomorrow to start catching them. Check out the schedules below.