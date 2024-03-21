The Neverending Story is being revived as a new film series

HQ

Michael Ende's classic children's book The Neverending Story, a story that was famously made into a film in the 1980s and became a huge cult classic in its own right, is to be rebooted.

Behind the plans is See-Saw Films, a company with several acclaimed productions in its repertoire. These include Slow Horses, The King's Speech, and The Power of the Dog.

The project will, of course, once again be about the bullied Bastian and his escape to the world of books, but will, according to the producer, this time be retold on a more grand scale.

Speaking to Variety, producer Iain Canning said:

"The story is both timely and timeless, and really has an opportunity to be told in a fresh way, and part of the specialness of the book is that you can go back to it at different ages in your life and find different levels of meaning.

So how wonderful that we have this opportunity to do a fresh perspective that will have new layers and meanings. We just believe that every generation deserves their own journey into Fantastica."

What do you think about this project, will it be better than the 1980s version?