The Netgear Nighthawk RS700S can prep you for Wi-Fi 7

Netgear is often seen as a if not the leading manufacturer when it comes to making the next steps in terms of Wi-Fi routers, and with Wi-Fi 7 nearly upon us, we've taken a look at the new Netgear Nighthawk RS700S.

This model, besides from looking like a spaceship the Empire would be proud of, boasts a seriously good connection, being capable of 36 gigabits per second. That sounds like a lot, even perhaps too good to be true, but in our latest Quick Look we go over all the details you need to know.

If you're looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi game or just want to see how powerful the next generation of Wi-Fi is going to be, check out the video below: