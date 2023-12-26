Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Netgear Nighthawk RS700S can prep you for Wi-Fi 7

This monolith of a router is Netgear's attempt to launch itself early into the future.

Netgear is often seen as a if not the leading manufacturer when it comes to making the next steps in terms of Wi-Fi routers, and with Wi-Fi 7 nearly upon us, we've taken a look at the new Netgear Nighthawk RS700S.

This model, besides from looking like a spaceship the Empire would be proud of, boasts a seriously good connection, being capable of 36 gigabits per second. That sounds like a lot, even perhaps too good to be true, but in our latest Quick Look we go over all the details you need to know.

If you're looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi game or just want to see how powerful the next generation of Wi-Fi is going to be, check out the video below:

