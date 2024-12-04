The NES version of Tetris launches for Switch Online next week

HQ

Already three months ago, Nintendo revealed that the NES version of Tetris would be released for the Switch Online subscription, something that would happen "this winter". Now we know when this will happen, and pleasantly enough, it turns out that we won't have to wait very long.

Nintendo is releasing this beloved Tetris version on December 12. The game was originally designed to become so difficult that it couldn't be played indefinitely, so you had to rely on combos rather than just feeding single lines to get high scores - something that made the NES edition a popular esport title.

We can therefore highly recommend this lovely Tetris variant, which we will get to enjoy already next week.