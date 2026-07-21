The Necrons set themselves up as the grand antagonists of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV in new trailer

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We're just under two months away from the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, and King Art Games has treated us to a new CGI trailer for the upcoming RTS, focused entirely on the Necrons. These ancient robots were leading the galaxy long before humanity was even clanging two rocks together to make fire.

Understandably, they're quite annoyed when younger, less advanced species are claiming worlds that they've been sleeping in for thousands of years. Kronus, the main battlefield of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, was once a Necron world, and they're looking to take it back. For Warhammer 40,000 ball knowers, it's interesting that we're not seeing the Necrons be accidentally woken up on their tomb world, discovered by the protagonists all too late. Instead, these guys have woken up from a big nap long ago, and are now on the warpath proper.

The Necrons are one of four playable factions in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV. Like the Orks, they are an enemy of mankind (but so is everything in Warhammer, including other humans at times). Unlike the Orks, though, the Necrons seem like they'll be posited as our main antagonist. The guys who provide the "real threat," while the Orks are more of a pest that constantly keep rearing their ugly heads. Expect some big showdowns with Egyptian-themed machines in the campaign.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV launches on the 17th of September.