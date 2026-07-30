The Necrons get their gameplay deep dive in the third faction trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

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The Necron Faction Trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV is finally here. After seeing what the Orks and Adeptus Mechanicum can do and how they take to the battlefield, we're now zooming in on the cold, deathless machines that advance mercilessly across the world of Kronus.

With a mix of powerful ranged and melee weaponry, as well as massive scarab machines that can rip enemies apart with their claws, the Necrons have a diverse and powerful roster in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV. They can even summon up a Shard of the Void Dragon (an ancient, godlike being) whenever they want to truly decimate their enemies.

On the map, Necrons will expand their zones of influence by restoring their Power Matrixes. The more they restore, the more the map changes to look like an ancient machine tomb. This gives you more access to their ancient technology and most powerful units, as you build an army fit to wipe off all biological life on Kronus.

Now, we only have the Space Marines left for our fourth and final faction trailer. If there's anything that looks fit to go toe-to-toe with a Shard of the Void Dragon, it may be the Space Marine Primarch Lion El'Jonson, who joins the Dark Angels in the campaign.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV releases on the 17th of September.