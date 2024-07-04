The NBA 2K League is set be overhauled

HQ

Take-Two and the NBA have announced that they will be making sweeping changes to the NBA 2K League. The esports sector for the NBA 2K games will be seeing an adjustment for the next season that will see it further embedded into the NBA and turned into a "global digital entertainment business".

As for what this means, we can look forward to a "new digital media brand, immersive live events, and a revamped 2L competitive league."

The brand is looking to be "a social-first, always-on entertainment engine with a voice and content style that reflects the way younger fans understand and engage in their world."

The live events will be looking to remix basketball and pop culture in fun and playful events.

The revamped 2K League will be a "more dynamic and accessible competitive league, featuring NBA players and celebrities, that taps into the passions of tens of millions of 2K players and fans."

Expect to hear more about this in the coming months ahead of its launch in 2025.