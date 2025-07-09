The Naughty Dog boss really loves Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

It's no secret that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is unquestionably a masterpiece video game with an incredibly well-written story that really touches you in a way few other titles can match. And it's not just us who think so, but virtually the entire world's gaming media is in agreement.

Even gamers seem to be of the same opinion and have unanimously praised the title, and now another person is joining the chorus, namely a guy who knows a thing or two about writing stories that evoke all sorts of emotional storms - Neil Druckmann. He is the creator of The Last of Us (both the game and the TV series), and via Instagram he now writes this about the French gem:

"Rolled credits on Claire Obscur: Expedition 33. I'm in awe. One of the most moving, creative stories I played in a long time."

And... we can only say that we agree. Have you played Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 yet? If not, you should. The game is out now for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and is also included with Game Pass.