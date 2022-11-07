The name of the first episode of Stranger Things: Season 5 has been revealed

HQ

While it won't be debuting on Netflix for some time, the streaming service has already announced the title for the first episode in the final season of Stranger Things. Revealed as part of Stranger Things Day, we're told that the episode will be known as Chapter One: The Crawl, and that's about it.

We're not given any plot details, or told when it will debut or even start filming, meaning it's pretty much up to fans at this point to start speculating and theorising about what the title could be alluding to.

What we do know is that the episode will be written by The Duffer Brothers, which doesn't really come as much of a surprise as the duo are the creators of the series itself.