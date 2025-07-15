The Naked Gun reveals popcorn bucket inspired by the original movie

HQ

After the reveal of the trailer for The Naked Gun reboot, it seems like Liam Neeson's take on the comedy will be just as absurdist and racy as the original movie starring Leslie Nielsen. The new film is paying homage to its predecessor in more ways than one, including a new popcorn bucket inspired by a joke in the original.

Regal's new popcorn bucket is in the shape of a plastic beaver. A reference to a joke in the 1988 original in which Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebbin follows a woman up a flight of stairs into an attic, where he comments "nice beaver."

In response, the woman hands him a taxidermied beaver. The line is even marked into the popcorn bucket. For those of you who don't get it, think of it as a lovely reference to the world's second-largest rodent.

The Naked Gun hits cinemas on the 1st of August.

