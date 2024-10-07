The Naked Gun reboot has been slightly delayed

HQ

As we all know, Liam Neeson will be taking on the role of Officer Frank Drebin Jr in the upcoming reboot of Naked Gun. The film will be directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by none other than Seth MacFarlane, with other cast members including Pamela Anderson, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, and Busta Rhymes.

Now it is reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the film has encountered a slight delay despite the fact that filming ended in June this year. Instead of a debut on July 18, 2025 as planned, the premiere date is now moved backward by two weeks to August 1. However, this is likely not due to a problem in the production, but more so to position the film better with less competition at the cinemas on that date.