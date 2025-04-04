The Naked Gun gets a first teaser-trailer

There has been talk for years about the attempts to bring The Naked Gun back to life, but in 2023 the pieces started to fall into place and it was announced that action legend (and Jedi knight) Liam Neeson has been given the honor of playing Lt. Frank Drebin Jr - who, as the name suggests, is the son of old Frank Drebin ( iconically played by the late Leslie Nielsen).

This new The Naked Gun premieres on August 1 and now the first teaser trailer has been released, and much to our surprise, it doesn't look too bad at all. The script is written by Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane, while The Lonely Island legend Akiva Schaffer directs.

Check out the video below.