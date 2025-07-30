HQ

Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) has big shoes to fill. Not only is the future of Police Squad hanging by a thread and the world threatened by a power-hungry entrepreneur, but he also has to live up to Leslie Nielsen's laugh-a-minute trilogy, the Naked Gun films! With the help of Pamela Anderson and his less clumsy police friends, Drebin Jr. tries to find his way back to the good old spoof era and compete with other comedy films that have forgotten how to have fun...

It can't have been an easy task for the filmmakers, including producer Seth MacFarlane, to return to the parody genre in a world that already feels like a parody of itself. The spoof genre also died effectively after terrible flops like Epic Movie or Meet the Spartans, but after watching the "legacy sequel" (or a "requel"?) The Naked Gun, there may be some hope for the genre after all. This is thanks to an excellent Neeson, who captures the essence of Drebin in the form of his clumsy, yet surprisingly competent offspring. Neeson possesses that serious tone that allows him to be just as effortlessly funny as the legendary Nielsen was in his day. Anderson also serves as the film's femme fatale, even if she's not exactly Priscilla Presley.

The film itself is also fun. Not nearly as masterful as the 1988 original, but entertaining nonetheless. In its attempt to partly go its own way, certain obligatory Naked Gun traditions are sacrificed, such as the opening police car intro, the gadget scene, and seeing Nordberg thrown around like a rag doll (Nordberg's son is in it for about three seconds). But you can definitely count on wonderfully bad puns, Drebin's reckless driving, and a romantic weekend that goes completely off the rails. The new The Naked Gun is as much Naked Gun as it can be within the tighter reboot framework, where the contrast between modern action films with Hans Zimmer's thunderous music and ridiculous Looney Toons logic manages to cut through in a peculiarly comical way.

Liam Neeson shines as Drebin Jr., even if not all the jokes do...

There are some comical gems in true Naked Gun spirit, some of which have already been revealed in trailers and some of which are slightly genius. However, there are also some drawn-out Family Guy-esque gags that you just wait for to end, and strangely enough, some jokes lack a punchline. Not all of the jokes land here, and at times you will hear crickets chirping in the background. At the same time, one cannot help but respect the dedication in certain antics, which include a threesome with a snowman... The balance between successful and unsuccessful jokes is reminiscent of the unevenness of the third film, 33⅓ The Final Insult, but the new version still manages to remain fresh and delightfully silly, albeit not as elegant and well thought out as its predecessors.

I am most disappointed with the "big event" in the final act. I am referring here to, for example, the baseball game with the Queen of England as a guest and the Oscars with explosive consequences in the older Naked Gun films, which elicited some of the biggest laughs. In this film, an MMA match becomes the decisive finale, but it doesn't live up to its potential because I didn't laugh once here. Would it have been too much to ask to see Neeson fight in the ring? A minor detail, perhaps, but if you're a fan, such details stand out. At least the subsequent slapstick chase is all the more silly and funny.

In other words, the new The Naked Gun is as witty as it is clumsy, but it still holds up if you're willing to accept a more "updated" version of a beloved classic (and if you turn your brain down a notch). Of course, it doesn't quite measure up to the 1988 classic and lacks some of that David Zucker magic, but thanks to Neeson, it's not a bad way to end the summer.

