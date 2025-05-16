The mystery behind the existence of orange cats has been revealed

HQ

As long as we've known about genetics in cats, scientists have known that they're the cause of some feline friends having orange fur. However, until now they've not been able to determine the exact cause.

Two teams of scientists - one at Kyushu University in Japan and Stanford University in the US - have made a breakthrough. Via the BBC, both universities published reports which point to ginger cats having a missing portion of their genetic code, resulting in lighter fur, skin, and eye colours.

The ginger cats studied compared to other cats had a section of DNA code missing within their ARHGAP36 gene, meaning it wasn't suppressed. As this gene produces a lighter pigment, it results in lighter colours on your cat.

The gene is carried more heavily in the X chromosome, explaining why we see many more ginger male cats than female ginger cats. With two X chromosomes, the DNA needs to be missing in both chromosomes for a female cat to get a lighter colouring. But, female cats therefore have a higher chance of mixed colouring.

Professor Sasaki, who led this experiment, said that it began as a passion project, as he wanted to see if his research could "contribute to the overcoming of cat diseases." He raised more than £55,000 via crowdfunding for the research.