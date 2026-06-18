The mutants face the perfect organism in Alien vs. X-Men

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We've seen the terrifying Xenomorph creep into the Marvel universe on the odd occasion in the past, as previously Alien vs. Avengers saw what happened when Earth's Mightiest Heroes had to battle it out with the perfect organism. Now the time has come for the Children of the Atom, the mutants, to throw down with the frightening cosmic species.

Marvel has announced Alien vs. X-Men, which is pretty much exactly what you might think it is. The plot sees the X-Men heading out into space on the hunt for a Phoenix egg only to instead run headfirst into Xenomorphs. From here, the question becomes who will survive when pitting the ultimate species against the current most evolved form of humanity.

The plot for the comic crossover is explained as such: "The X-Men went looking for a Phoenix egg. They found something else. The X-Men return to Earth with deadly cargo, and a violent battle between mutant and alien begins. Will an unexpected ally turn the tide in the X-Men's favor? Will anyone survive the experience? The next evolution of Marvel's mightiest mutants begins! Plus: A young Kitty Pryde faces her greatest nightmare when she's hunted by two of the galaxy's greatest terrors: the Brood and the Xenomorphs!"

Written by Kieron Gillen and with art from Geraldo Borges, Alien vs. X-Men is regarded as a "saga", which will also offer additional narrative in the form of a four-part bonus story from X-Men creator Chris Claremont. The first issue of the comic run will arrive on September 16 and you can see its cover, as illustrated by Ryan Stegman, below.

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