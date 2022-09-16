The music in Metal: Hellsinger had to "intertwine and overlap perfectly with every component"

HQ

Now out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, Metal: Hellsinger is a brand-new FPS game in the vein of the genre classics. As a further twist to the formula, the game also features rhythm elements as you blast your way through hordes of demons in tune with a rocking heavy metal score.

The games' soundtrack features vocal performances from real hard hitters such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Mikael Stanne (Dark Tranquillity), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy). But, when asked about the musical performance, executive producer Shila Wikström instead points to the talented people who composed the tracks:

"Elvira Björkman and Nicklas Hjertberg from Two Feathers collaborated very closely through all the disciplines. Because we had to ensure that it was quite seamless as the music is the backbone of the game. It really has to intertwine and overlap perfectly with each and every component. So, to make sure this worked, they worked very closely with everybody."

In our interview, which you can view in full above, creative director on Metal: Hellsinger, David Goldfarb, describes the game as "a metal album come to life." Of course, a normal metal album is often no more than 40 or 80 minutes long (depending on whether it released during the LP or CD era). Fortunately, Metal Hellsinger is quite a bit longer according to the developers.

"It really depends on how experienced you are as a shooter player. And on top of the shooter mechanics, we have also put rhythm as another component. That adds length to the game because you should want to master the rhythm part also," explains Shila Wikström. "Say you are not really used to shooters, or rhythm really, I think we are talking a quite long experience with a lot of replayability. If you are more experienced, I would say a good six hours or something. But for new players of our genre - and our genre is pretty new - I would probably say 8 to 10 hours or something."

Metal: Hellsinger costs £33.49. It is also available with Xbox Game Pass. You can read our review here.