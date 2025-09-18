The Muppets will return in 2026 for a new special show with Sabrina Carpenter

HQ

Good news! The Muppets are set to return in 2026 for a new special event that will see the iconic puppets teaming up with one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now.

Disney has revealed that next year we can look forward to a The Muppets Show return with Sabrina Carpenter as the special guest star. It will be a brand-new instalment from The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, and various famous characters will appear in the project.

We are told to expect performances from Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and more, all of whom will perform at the Muppet Theatre for a show featuring music, comedy, and lots and lots of chaos.

Seemingly, the show is also being put on to mark the amazing milestone that happens next year, which will see The Muppets celebrate their 50th anniversary. The premiere date for this special has not been revealed, but we do know that it will be debuting on Disney+.