The Muppets Mayhem trailer teases a huge cast of cameos

We've known for a little while that next month, The Muppets will be taking Disney+ by storm. In the form of a new original series called The Muppets Mayhem, this show will explore how the cast of iconic puppets record their first full studio album, and will see them meeting all kinds of crazy cameo actors and musicians on their journey to do just this.

Be it Weird Al Yankovic, Kevin Smith, Zedd, Steve Aoki, and more, The Muppets will be coming into contact with each of these famous faces as they search for stardom as part of their band named The Electric Mayhem.

With the series set to debut on Disney+ on May 10, you can find the latest trailer for the show below.