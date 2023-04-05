The Muppets are making a comeback in May

Disney+ will be expanding its offering next month with an all-new original series revolving around The Muppets. Known as The Muppets Mayhem, this show will see the cast of iconic and hilarious puppets attempting to record their first-ever studio album.

Set to arrive in its entirety (i.e. no weekly episodes thankfully) on May 10 on Disney+ and seeing Anders Holm starring alongside the cast of puppets, the series even has a teaser trailer for fans to check out, which teases some of the chaos that the crew will get wrapped up in.