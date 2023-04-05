Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Muppets Mayhem

The Muppets are making a comeback in May

A new original series will be coming to Disney+ that sees them attempting to record their first album.

Disney+ will be expanding its offering next month with an all-new original series revolving around The Muppets. Known as The Muppets Mayhem, this show will see the cast of iconic and hilarious puppets attempting to record their first-ever studio album.

Set to arrive in its entirety (i.e. no weekly episodes thankfully) on May 10 on Disney+ and seeing Anders Holm starring alongside the cast of puppets, the series even has a teaser trailer for fans to check out, which teases some of the chaos that the crew will get wrapped up in.

The Muppets Mayhem

