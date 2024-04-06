The Mummy is heading back to theatres to celebrate its 25th anniversary

The Brendan Fraser-led 90s classic The Mummy is returning to theatres on 26th April to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Tickets for the film can now be purchased here.

Released in 1999, The Mummy is a remake of a 1932 film of the same name. It follows adventurer Rick O'Connell (Fraser) as he travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with a librarian and her older brother, where they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural powers.

"Over the past twenty-five years, The Mummy has become a cornerstone of adventure cinema and has set the bar high for blockbuster entertainment," Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures, said in a press release. "As we celebrate its 25th anniversary, we couldn't be more thrilled to bring it back to the big screen. It's a fantastic opportunity for both devoted fans and newcomers to immerse themselves in the exhilarating adventure and timeless story that made The Mummy an unforgettable cinematic experience."

You can take a look at its special 25th anniversary poster below: