The Mummy is being rebooted by the Evil Dead Rise director

HQ

Movies called The Mummy started almost a hundred years ago, but most of us think of Brendan Fraser when hearing the title. At least if you don't get flashbacks to Tom Cruise's reboot from 2017. Many thought that massive flop would bury the franchise for hundreds of years. Who were we kidding? Everything is being rebooted these days.

Not that I'm complaining too much, because this new The Mummy movie is being written and directed by Lee Cronin. That's right. The man who directed and wrote Evil Dead Rise is in charge this time around, so this new The Mummy will definitely not be like the ones with Cruise or Fraser when it premieres in April 2026. Cronin basically confirms that by stating we're in for something "terrifying" on X.

That's all we're told for now, however, but expect more details in 2025.