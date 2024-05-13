The Mummy director speaks out about a potential fourth film

HQ

The Mummy and The Mummy Returns have almost cult status, while the third film was nowhere near the same level. Something that can be explained by the fact that Stephen Sommers, who was the man behind the first two films, neither wrote nor directed that instalment but was content with a role as producer.

Brendan Fraser, who played the lead role Rick O'Connell in all three films, would very much like to make a fourth film, and now Sommers has also commented on whether this could become a reality in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Not that I know. All the people at Universal are new after I left. I don't really know them, and they haven't got a hold of me, so I don't know what's in their heads. At the same time, it would have to be something really special. Of course, I would work with all of those actors again."

It certainly sounds like Sommers would love to make a fourth film but there doesn't seem to be much interest from Universal. At the same time, he hasn't been very involved in the industry at all in recent years, so there may of course be plans that he doesn't know about at the moment. We'll just have to wait and see.