The Mummy 4 premieres in May 2028 and Brendan Fraser is in it

After his hugely acclaimed performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser's career has taken a somewhat unexpected turn, with him now often landing roles in more artistic ventures, unlike the action blockbusters that first made him famous. The latter includes, above all, The Mummy series, in which he starred in three films between 1999 and 2008.

But now he is ready to return to Hollywood spectacle once again, as Deadline reports that he is set to star in a fourth The Mummy film (something we previously reported about) which premiers two years from now. He will apparently be joined by Rachel Weisz, who previously appeared in the first two installments. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (whose credits include Ready or Not and the latest Scream films) will direct, with a script from The Mummy veteran Sean Daniel.

Universal is distributing the film, which is set to premiere on May 19, 2028, meaning they are treating it as a summer blockbuster. In other words, they are extremely confident, hopefully with good reason.

How excited are you to see Brendan Fraser return to the movie saga that effectively launched his career?