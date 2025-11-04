The Mummy 4 could reunite Fraser and Weisz

HQ

According to reports from Deadline, both Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are apparently ready to reprise their respective roles in a brand-new Mummy movie. The report mentions that discussions are currently underway between the actors and Universal, and that the studio hopes the directing duties will go to the Radio Silence team - the same folks who handled the Scream reboot. Which, as you might recall, turned out to be a major success.

For those who remember, The Mummy became something of a phenomenon in the late '90s, with Fraser and Weisz playing the lovable Rick and Evelyn O'Connell as they battled the Egyptian baddie Imhotep. In total it managed a whopping 420 million dollars at the global box office. Can we dare to hope that this fourth adventure will live up to the original? Well, that remains to be seen - but one can always hope.

Are you excited for a fourth Mummy movie with Fraser and Weisz?