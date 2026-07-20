The multiverse unites to take on Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

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Black Panther, Fantastic Four, Thor, Black Widow, X-Men... it'll be a miracle if they all make it out in one piece against Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. We all know that since Avengers: Endgame - and apart from a few isolated film and TV instalments - we've been in the dark for almost seven years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's time to return to epic ensemble epics with a bold statement for the genre.

The trailer for Avengers: Endgame that's just been released evokes precisely that: a 'miracle' that must occur for all the superheroes, aliens, humans, deities, and mutants to put their differences aside and face the great common threat embodied by Robert Downey Jr.'s character. There's still a long way to go before the release of Avengers: Endgame, but the first teaser also gives us a few scenes to get excited about, such as the fight between Gambit and Shang-Chi, the mutual respect between Sue Storm and Shuri (Black Panther), or that brief clash between Thor and Doom himself, where things look grim for the mighty god of Asgard... Luckily, good old 'Cap' is back to lend a hand.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on 18 December 2026. Enjoy the first trailer below.