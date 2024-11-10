The MSI Katana A15 B8 VF-478NEU shows why it's more than just another gaming laptop

HQ

The MSI Katana range has a lot of laptops. Some are more mid-range, while others give you great specifications that can challenge expensive tower PCs. To differentiate between them, MSI has given each its own unique name, which often looks like a Wi-Fi password.

Enter the MSI Katana A15 B8 VF-478NEU, which from the outside might look a tad 2017 with its bulkier design, but in our latest Quick Look we go over why you shouldn't judge a book by its cover.

The MSI Katana A15 B8 VF-478NEU isn't as much about the looks as it's about giving you the best components and efficiency for the least amount of money you'd want to spend. For our full thoughts, head to the Quick Look below: