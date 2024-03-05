The MSI Claw gets its release date

HQ

The MSI Claw is the next big player in the handheld PC gaming space. Spurred on by the likes of the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck, the MSI Claw will give us a new way to take gaming on the go, and by the looks of things, we won't be waiting long until we can get our hands on it.

As per a press release from MSI, we now know that pre-orders are live for the Claw from the UK retailer Currys. The delivery is set for the 20th of March, which is a bit after the US release date of the 8th, but we will be able to get the £699, Intel 5 + 512GB SSD and the £799 version with 1TB of storage.

Soon enough, we'll be able to get our hands on the Claw, and see how it compares with the other handheld gaming PCs on the market. With MSI's exclusive cooling, a 53WHr battery, and more, there's a lot of expectations on the Claw.